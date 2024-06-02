Ready Set Summer!

The calendar may tell us Summer doesn’t arrive until Thursday, June 20, but everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley knows that Memorial Day Weekend is the “unofficial, official” start of the summer season.

Pool parties, backyard barbecues, outdoor movies and concerts under the stars, camping, travel and summer fun await.

The SCV spring brought more rain and cooler temps than expected but SCV summer is approaching fast with temps in the high 80s on the way.

Here’s some fun places to go and things to do this summer.

Cinemas in the Park

Join the city of Santa Clarita on the fourth Friday of every month from July to October for an outdoor movie experience at City Cinemas in the Park. Settle in with your chairs and blankets to secure the perfect viewing spot under the twinkling stars. Whether you bring a picnic basket filled with your favorite snacks or opt to indulge in the delicious options from the food trucks make sure to arrive early as the food trucks open an hour before the movie begins.

Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m. “Barbie” (PG-13), 2023, Central Park

Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. “Toy Story” (PG), 1995, Bridgeport Park

Friday, Sept, 27 at 7 p.m. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (PG-13), 2017, The Centre

Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. “The Super Mario Bros Movie” (PG-13), 2023, The Centre

santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/city-cinemas-in-the-park

Vasquez Rocks Evening Hikes

Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center during the magical twilight and early evening full moon hours. These fun, collaborative, interpretive hikes are led by trained staff and volunteers and will highlight the park’s natural and human history. Themes will vary and include Vasquez Rocks history, geology, cultural history, plants and animals. All ages are welcome however trails are not currently stroller-accessible.

These hikes fill up quickly so register as soon as possible after registration opens.

June 20 Registration opens May 20 • July 19 Registration opens June 19 • Aug. 17 Registration opens July 17 • Sept. 15 Registration opens Aug. 15 • Oct. 15 Registration opens Sept. 15

Anc.apm.activecommunities.com/losangelescounty

Celebrate

A unique cultural experience, “Celebrate” brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the SCV, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Grab a bite to eat from the on-site food trucks, gather around the outdoor stage to watch performers share their culture through music and dance. Get to know other places, and countries, a little better through arts, crafts and activities.

June 14 – Sweden

July 12 – Cuba

Aug. 9, – Japan

Sept. 13 – Germany

santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/celebrate-series

Hollywood Bowl

The Hollywood Bowl is an iconic outdoor amphitheatre that has been hosting concerts since the LA Philharmonic first played the venue in 1922. This summer it will offer a stellar summer and a BYOB policy that lets you bring wine and beer to nearly every performance.

This year’s theme is “Forever Summer at the Hollywood Bowl.” First month of the 2024 season concerts include:

June 15-16 — Enjoy Father’s Day weekend at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival.

June 23 — Opening Night at the Bowl: Henry Mancini 100th Celebration. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests raise the curtain on the Bowl’s 2024 season with a 100th birthday celebration for the great Henry Mancini. The 20-time Grammy winning composer of favorite songs and scores ranging from “Moon River” and the score for The Pink Panther appeared regularly on the Bowl’s stage, conducting 29 times.

July 2-4 — July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with Harry Connick, Jr. The Grammy and Emmy winner and his band lead three nights of songs, fireworks and fun, featuring Thomas Wilkins and the LA Phil.

July 12-14: — Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil. Three nights of film score favorites with John Williams.

July 19-20 — Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert. Highlighting songs and clips from the iconic Disney films of the 1980s and 1990s, special guest singers join up with orchestra for unforgettable favorites from “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Mulan” and more.

You can bring your own picnic (as long as your tote fits under your seat or order a basket on site. There are also 14 picnic areas around the bowl if you want to stretch out.

To preorder a picnic box visit https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/visit/when-youre-here/food-wine/picnic-boxes.

www.hollywoodbowl.com