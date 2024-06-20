‘Rhythm & Soul’ at the SCAA Gallery 

News release

Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery is showcasing “Rhythm & Soul” in a new exhibit running through July 14, with a free artists’ reception scheduled Saturday.

The reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Old Town Newhall.

“Rhythm & Soul” is an art show celebrating music, dance and repetition created in multiple mediums such as acrylic, colored pencil, gouache, mixed media, oil and watercolor.

“Our goal with this show is to celebrate diversity and the performing arts,” 2024 SCAA Gallery chair and artist, Tobi Beck, said in a news release. “It’s amazing that even in a specific theme like ‘Rhythm and Soul,’ artists can come together to share such varied creativity and vision. Everything from portraits and musical instruments to abstracts and geometric patterns.”

Beer, wine, appetizers and dessert will be available at the Saturday reception. Musical entertainment will be provided by SCAA artist Gary Friedman.

Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The next SCAA Gallery show, “Color Crush,” is scheduled to run Aug. 15 through Sept. 22 with the opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information about SCAA, visit santaclaritaartists.org.