In re: Thomas Oatway, “Risky Medical Advice,” letters, June 21.

Mr. Oatway ends his most recent rambling diatribe with: “My advice: Take medical advice from Mr. (Rob) Kerchner at your own risk. “

About the only thing missing is Mr. Oatway’s equally ridiculous claim (letters, May 8) of having Republican friends.

And, I would end with my own opinion that taking advice of any kind from Mr. Oatway should be at your own risk!

Rick Barker

Valencia