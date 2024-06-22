Rob Kerchner | An Interesting Array of Agencies

Check out the list of federal agencies who were present for the Jan. 6 riot. There’s the Department of Defense, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Justice, and now we can even add the CIA to the party.

You know. The guys not allowed to operate in the U.S.?

Interesting.

On top of that, we know the J6 Committee destroyed evidence and presented only information that condemned, not exculpated Donald Trump, the guy who called not only for peace, but also for the National Guard — in advance — but to no avail. Meanwhile Nancy Pelosi was there with her daughter to film the uprising and was openly spoiling, on camera, for a fight.

Interesting squared.

Looks like the only group NOT there was the requested National Guard, which Liz Cheney and her dad successfully helped to dissuade, while pretending that Trump hadn’t called them.

Interesting cubed.

Kinda makes you wonder where Antifa was that day. Guess this was the only riot in years they somehow missed.

But the same CIA that started the Russia Collusion frame job against Donald Trump to help Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election was there, in the riot, which was then blamed on the Bad Orange Man.

Interesting to the fourth power.

Maybe the CIA can shed some light on the mysterious scaffold outside the Capitol — apparently built by nobody, and certainly stopped by nobody — that the media just happened to turn into its nightly symbol of “insurrection.”

Lastly, note how all the same folks and the same media that bought into the CIA’s fake Russia Collusion story have bought into Liz Cheney’s J6 Committee narrative hook, line and sinker.

Ah well, at least they’re consistent!

Rob Kerchner

Valencia