Rob Kerchner | Waiting for an Apology?

Quick poll: Has anyone you know personally apologized to you for their overreaction to COVID-19? Has anyone apologized to you for insisting that you follow those ridiculous rules?

Test after test has shown that cloth masks don’t do a thing to protect people and even surgical masks don’t help in the real world.

Social distancing rules proved to have no impact on transmission when dealing with an airborne virus.

And the experimental mRNA vaccines were unable to prevent either infection or transmission.

And yet all these measures— and more — were not only scrupulously followed by the gullible, they were imposed upon others by the controlling, with scorn and shame heaped upon the unwilling by both of the above.

And yet the unwilling were exactly right in every case.

Apologies are due, but has anyone — anyone at all — received even one such apology, from anybody?

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita