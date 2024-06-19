Santa Clarita Library announces summer reading program 



News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library has launched its Summer Reading Program, running through July 27.

The program offers residents of all ages a variety of family-friendly activities, reading challenges, crafts and more — all for free. With the theme “Read, Renew, Repeat,” the library invites residents to discover the joy and power of reading while fostering a sense of environmental consciousness.

The library will host special presentations and events across all three branches, covering topics such as water conservation and recycling services, providing insights into sustainability.

The program offers the community the opportunity to enjoy a variety of events, from scavenger hunts to tie-dye bandana workshops.

Teens will explore environmental themes through Enviroscape water tasting and hands-on terrarium making, blending science with creativity. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy mushroom terrarium activities and wine-to-cup etching, igniting their inner artist.

In addition to these activities, the library announced the return of Lunch at the Library, providing nutritious meals for children and teens 18 years old and younger at the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy branches, Monday through Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. and no identification is needed. This program aims to support families and provide a healthy meal option as part of the Summer Reading Program.

Also, the library presents the “Check it OUTside” program every Wednesday at various city parks, featuring outdoor activities led by library staff. Each week, the program will be hosted at a new park location and offer participants activities like yoga, dancing, storytime, arts and crafts, hula hooping and more.

Registration for the Summer Reading Program is now open. Participants can track their reading progress and engage in various challenges through July 27, with the opportunity to win prizes. For more information and to register, visit SantaClaritaReads.com.