Santa Paula Theater holding auditions for ‘Chapter Two’ 

News release

Santa Paula Theater Center is holding auditions starting this weekend for its production of “Chapter Two,” a romantic comedy by Neil Simon.

Auditions are scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and 7-9 p.m. Monday. Callbacks are scheduled 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Auditions will be held at The Santa Paula Center, 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula.

“Chapter Two” will play from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29, with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. No appointments necessary for the auditions, which will entail cold readings from the script. This is a non-equity production — there is no pay. Brian Robert Harris directs and inquiries about auditions and the play may be directed to [email protected].

In “Chapter Two,” recent widower, writer George Schneider, is encouraged by his younger brother Leo to start dating again. This sends George into even more depression after a series of bad matches. Then Leo comes up with Jennie Malone, and she’s a keeper. Still, it’s a bumpy trip on the road to Dreamland for these not-so-young lovers. George and Jennie stumble on, overcoming both their hesitation on the rebound and emotional neediness.

Details on available roles are available at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/auditions.html.