SCAA to host Annette Power free art demo 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting the community to a free demo by artist Annette Power during the group’s monthly meeting on Monday.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

“Annette sees her artwork as a love letter to living, her way of processing what it means to be here. Capturing life’s colorful moments and shining a light on the beauty that is found in the everyday experience helps Annette connect to our shared experience,” said an SCAA news release.

The artist’s early creative pursuits started in Sweden on a picturesque island where nature and art were her constant companions along with creating experiences and plays, but she longed for more and to see more of the world, the release said. So, at 17 she was on her way to the United States to study. Her early passion for acting turned out to be helpful when she later started working in animation as a background painter using color and light to set a mood to help tell the story.

Power works in oils and acrylics to create paintings in mixed media. Her current focus is on finding her sweet spot between realism and abstraction.

“I play with mark making, using acrylics and inks, pastels and pens moving paint freely or carefully using stencils on top of bits of collage papers and fabric to start,” she said in the SCAA release.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.