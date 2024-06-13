‘The Glass Menagerie’ at The Main 

Compiled from news releases

Dig Deep Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” is scheduled to run for eight performances at The Main in Old Town Newhall starting Friday.

This will be the first Santa Clarita production of a Williams play in over a decade, and the first opportunity ever for local audiences to see the show that brought the playwright renown when it premiered in 1945, according to a news release from the nonprofit Dig Deep Theatre.

“‘The Glass Menagerie’ propelled Tennessee Williams out of obscurity and helped him become one of our most cherished American playwrights,” the Dig Deep release said. The play is one of his earliest works, preceding other prominent plays such as “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Summer and Smoke” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

“In this classic with autobiographical ties to its author, Tennessee Williams, narrator Tom Wingfield shares the story of his family struggling through difficult situations,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita. “Set in St. Louis during the year 1937, Tom works a tiresome job in a shoe warehouse in order to support his mother, Amanda, and his sister, Laura. ‘The Glass Menagerie’ is a moving family drama that explores how love can overcome obstacles and how the struggles we experience impact our lives.”

Dig Deep Theatre’s production is directed by Luck Hari, a professional actor for over 30 years and a director for 20 years. This will be her fifth time directing a show at The Main.

“Tennessee Williams is an iconic, world-renowned playwright,” Hari said in the Dig Deep release. “Indeed, his plays have been translated into just about every language on earth. ‘The Glass Menagerie is no different.’ … Williams hones in on themes of love and family. It is a play about extricating yourself from the talons of an enmeshed family unit.”

Tickets are available now for performances during the weekends of Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16, and Friday, June 21, through Sunday, June 23, at The Main, 24266 Main St. General admission tickets are $22 and senior/student admission is $17.

To learn more about “The Glass Menagerie” and to purchase tickets, visit atthemain.org.