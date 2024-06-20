Ventura Harbor Village to celebrate X Games 

News release

Ventura Harbor Village is planning a full day of festivities on Wednesday, culminating in a drone show, all in celebration of the upcoming X-Games.

The event schedule includes:

• Waterfront Wednesday, 12-3 p.m.: Live music by Uncle Monkey and kids’ scavenger hunts.

• Concert on the Lawn, 6-9 p.m.: A free concert featuring Looking West from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by headliner Rey Fresco playing reggae-rock fusion from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Throughout the concert, kids can participate in craft activities and enjoy lawn games like Connect Four and Cornhole.

• Drone Show Finale, 9 p.m.: Over 500 drones will light up the Ventura Harbor sky in a display celebrating the X-Games.

For more details, visit VenturaHarborVillage.com.