Wiliam Creitz | Killing Future Constituents

On May 23, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 233, allowing doctors from Arizona to travel to California to perform abortions, in response to a recent Arizona Supreme Court ruling that allows for the enforcement of a long-dormant law that bans most abortions in Arizona. Our own Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, voted in favor of the bill along with 58 of her fellow Democrat Assembly members.

With respect to Assemblywoman Schiavo’s unwavering support for abortion, it would seem that a modicum of logic should be applied by both politicians and businesses who support abortion.

In what universe does it make sense for politicians to support the killing of their future constituents? I was under the impression that politicians go to great lengths to acquire new voters and donors — the real reason for President Joe Biden’s open borders policy. Is killing potential new voters and donors part of any university’s public policy or public administration curriculum? I doubt it.

While we’re on the subject of logic, in what universe does it make sense for companies like Amazon, Apple, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Disney, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Starbucks and Target to support abortion and, by doing so, promote the killing of potential future customers? Don’t businesses go to great lengths and spend millions to create positive branding and position their companies as being compassionate and caring for their customers and communities? If so, why do they support the elimination of their prospective customers?

Isn’t it possible that a significant percentage of the 303,160 babies aborted in California (for the period April 2022 to September 2023, per www.kff.org/interactive/womens-health-profiles/california/abortion-statistics) just might have grown up to be Democrat voters or customers of companies like Apple, Starbucks and Target?

Be it politician or business executive, basic pragmatism and common sense — never mind morality and ethics — dictate that, if you want more of something, you don’t kill that something.

As an aside, could it be that the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision has contributed to President Biden’s efforts to facilitate millions of illegal immigrants’ entry into the country to, in his words, help address our record low birth rate and unsustainably low population replacement rate?

William Creitz

Valencia