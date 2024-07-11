‘A New Face’ coming to SCAA gallery 

News release

Cuban artist Yanier Lopez is inviting the public to experience his various painting techniques and styles at a solo art exhibit entitled, “A New Face,” beginning with an opening reception on Saturday, July 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

This expressive, contemporary art show features samples of Lopez’s work since arriving in the United States, a journey that has led him to explore and experiment new methods and pictorial styles, including pop art in acrylic, oil, and unique engraving techniques. His paintings are inspired by portraits of celebrities, such as Michael Jackson and Marilyn Monroe, among others.

His debut as a new member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association is in the current group exhibit, “Rhythm & Soul,” at the SCAA Gallery, which features his crowd-favorite black and white pop portrait of Ray Charles in oil, along with a colorful mixed media piece of Louis Armstrong, plus two additional paintings in his signature style. “I was inspired in my works by the passion of these musicians through their gestures as they convey to us their love for jazz,” said Lopez.

“A New Face” will show at the nonprofit SCAA Gallery, 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21; 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.