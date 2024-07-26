Bob Kellar | Yes, I Love This City

I am proud to have served the city of Santa Clarita for more than two decades as a council member and four-time mayor. During this time, I worked closely with the city manager and staff throughout the organization. I can tell you without hesitation, our city employees are dedicated and committed to this city and all who live here. In their various roles and responsibilities they are proud to be part of this city’s team. Their high morale is reflected in the tremendous work they do, each and every year.

Recently, a letter to The Signal’s editor (letters, Tony Maldonado, July 9) gave what I believe to be an inaccurate impression of “growing discontent” among city staff and part-time employees. I want to respond to these blatant misconceptions about the city organization, leadership and staff.

Our city staff are the most hard-working, dedicated and engaged employees that I have ever had the privilege to work alongside. To imply the city leadership and City Council do not value part-time employees is simply not true.

Beyond providing fair and equitable compensation, city leadership recognizes the value of all employees, which certainly includes part-time employees. The city manager and the council examine other L.A. County cities of similar size when making decisions on appropriate and fair compensation. City employees work in a team-oriented environment that encourages collaboration, innovation and service to others. This is proven by the countless awards the city has received for employee development, internship programs and overall excellence of projects and programs.

Growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I got my first job at Vons in Panorama City. I did the best job I could, kept a positive attitude, and subsequently made upward movement in the company. When I got out of the Army in 1967, I joined the Los Angeles Police Department. The pay was not great but I experienced the rewards of helping my fellow citizens. Later in life I had the privilege of being a part of the great city of Santa Clarita and I will tell you the experience was nothing short of phenomenal. From top to bottom, city staff were engaged in doing their best for the city and all who call Santa Clarita home. I know a lot of city staff chose to apply to the city of Santa Clarita because they grew up here, went to school here and choose to raise their families here.

Untruths and baseless claims, like those in this ill-informed letter to the editor, seek to undermine the strong trust and teamwork demonstrated by city employees each and every day. Which is why I feel it is important to speak up on their behalf and to use this opportunity to thank them for their efforts in making Santa Clarita the wonderful place we are all proud to be part of.

Also, you can learn more about that survey that was referred to by going to the city’s website and the 2024 public opinion poll.

Bob Kellar

Santa Clarita