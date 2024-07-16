Brian Richards | Where Are the Apologies?

For years, right before our eyes, we have seen the gradual decline of Joe Biden. He has tripped, stumbled, mumbled, made up words, butchered the English language, and been led around by handlers who tried to hide his deterioration. When the president’s obvious deficiencies are pointed out, we are told by a lap-dog media that he’s fine. That he’s a hard worker who puts younger workers to shame with his vigor and enthusiasm. We’ve been told by other Democrat leaders that there is nothing wrong with him and any videos or audio recordings that show otherwise, are “cheap fakes,” whatever that means.

Before the 2020 election, the Hunter Biden laptop story hit. And for those of you who think anyone cares about his drug-fueled perversions, we don’t. We do care about the influence peddling that was detailed in great length on the laptop. Then-campaign official Antony Blinken was successful in getting 51 “intelligence officials” to sign a letter that the laptop was Russian disinformation. We now know, actually many of us knew years ago, this was a manufactured lie. The FBI had the laptop since December 2019 and the so-called premier law enforcement agency knew the laptop was real. It also comes out that some of the spies who lie were on the CIA payroll, as the CIA now admits.

Did this deception change the election? Who can tell, but given how close the electoral college vote was it’s pretty safe to say it could have had some impact. I personally hope President Donald Trump pulls their clearances, but that’s just a wish. What I wish more is that these 51 people would apologize to the American people for producing such a profound and obvious lie. This is the very definition of election interference!

Before the 2016 election, the Hillary Clinton campaign paid a research firm to dig up dirt on Trump. They laundered the money through their legal advisors and produced what was called the Steele Dossier. Seems to me someone recently got in trouble for something like this but I could be wrong. The bottom line is the entire dossier was a fraud and it was only produced to weaken and potentially destroy an infant Trump presidency. There is nothing they won’t do to stop Trump. The lap-dog media peddled the lie to a compliant, at least half of you were compliant, public. Russian collusion was a lie and it most definitely changed Trump’s presidency for the worse. Where is our apology?

The last lie is the one about the documents case. Biden had documents from his time in the Senate and as vice president that he wasn’t allowed to have. He shared some of those documents with his ghost writer, according to the Robert Hur report. However, Biden is an “elderly man with a poor memory” and thus not a good candidate for prosecution. Trump WAS the president. But apparently being three years Biden’s junior doesn’t qualify for the get-out-of-prosecution card that Biden got. Apparently being a vigorous man with a good memory deserves the full weight of the Biden Department of Justice to be thrown at him. The media spins about how the two things are so different but they aren’t. In one case there is an old man with dementia who is getting away with it. On the other hand there is an old man who has his marbles but isn’t. Where is the apology for the two systems of justice?

Does anyone believe the media anymore? The question isn’t that only 38% of Americans trust the media, it’s that the number is that high! Who are these people who still trust the media? They’ve spent the past year on Stormy Daniels instead of the deterioration of the most powerful man on the planet to the risk of our nation. Are people so easily duped that you can’t see how you were manipulated? The media have proven themselves to be deceitful and incompetent when it comes to fairness. As proof I offer the take from the CNN right after the debate when every single one of them piled onto Biden’s demise and openly spoke about replacing him. To be truthful, I was shocked at the reaction. Where have they been the last couple years? I thought Biden did OK during the debate but that’s only because that’s the way he always acts. I gave him a C-. What else did the rest of you people expect? Jack Lalanne doing jumping jacks and hand flips and speaking like JFK? You thought he would actually perform with a modicum of competence? Now that’s the funny part, but I still want some apologies. I won’t hold my breath, though.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch