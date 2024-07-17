Child & Family Center to host Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K 

News release

Child & Family Center is scheduled to present its annual Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the center’s main facility, 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.

The event will raise funds and create awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Proceeds support the center’s Domestic Violence Program, which provides safety, shelter and support to survivors of domestic violence while working to break the cycle of abuse and creating healthy relationships, according to a news release from the center.

It will also provide funding for the center’s 30-day emergency shelter, the only one in Santa Clarita.

Walk check-in opens at 8 a.m. There will be family activities before the walk begins including music, pancake breakfast courtesy of SCV Rotary, face painting and more. The 3.2-mile walk will start at 9 a.m. The route follows city sidewalks without crossing major intersections, has very little incline and is easy for all ages, the release said.

Entry is free for pets. Purple Walk offers pets an opportunity to join the awareness and shed light on the dangers domestic violence has on pets in the home.

Walk registration for adults is $40 and includes pancake breakfast and finisher’s medal. Registration is $50 to include an event T-shirt. Teens are $20 ($30 to include T-shirt), and children ages 5-12 are $10 and receive the breakfast and kids’ medal.

You can increase your donation by creating or joining a fundraising team. Volunteers are needed to help at the event and sponsorships are available.

For more information or to sign up, go to www.childfamilycenter.org/events/purplewalk or contact Cheryl Jones 661-259-9439.