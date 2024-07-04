College Briefs for July 4

Local student named to fall dean’s list at Nebraska

Grace Catherine Gilroy of Santa Clarita has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year.

Gilroy, a sophomore majoring in dance and English, was named to the dean’s list for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, which reflects a grade-point average of 3.7 or above.

More than 6,800 students at Nebraska were named to the deans’ lists for the fall semester.

Qualification for the deans’ lists varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.

Nicholas Kirby named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute dean’s list

Worcester Polytechnic Institute has announced that Santa Clarita resident Nicholas Kirby, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in mathematical sciences, was named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2023 semester.

A total of 2,299 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s fall 2023 dean’s list. The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

WPI, based in Worcester, Massachusetts, is a technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems. WPI’s project-based curriculum engages undergraduates in solving scientific, technological and societal problems throughout their education and at more than 50 project centers around the world.

3 SCV students graduate from Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 6,300 undergraduate and graduate students, including three students from the Santa Clarita Valley. during the institute’s 265th commencement exercises Dec. 15-16.

Among the graduates were Kai Luo and George Vine of Santa Clarita, and Phoebe Wongphatarakul of Stevenson Ranch.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

Cristal Narciso named to Eastern Mennonite University dean’s list

Eastern Mennonite University announced Cristal Narciso, of Val Verde, has been named a fall 2023 dean’s list honoree.

The dean’s list, compiled at the end of each semester, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no W, I, or F grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Eastern Mennonite University, founded in 1917, emphasizes peacebuilding, sustainability, service to others and social justice to students of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. EMU educates undergraduate, graduate, professional and seminary students to serve and lead in a global context from the main campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia; the site in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and online.

2 SCV students named to University of Tampa dean’s list

The University of Tampa has honored 2,217 students who were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester, including two students from the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

• Natasha Tobler, of Santa Clarita, a senior majoring in psychology.

• Gabriel Valle, of Valencia, a freshman majoring in film and media arts.

Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. The University has about 200 programs of study and serves more than 11,000 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.