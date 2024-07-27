Jason Gibbs | Reflecting on Principles of the Republic

The American republic was conceived from a vision transcending personal and partisan interests. The Founding Fathers, cognizant of the dangers posed by concentrated power, meticulously crafted a system of checks and balances. This framework ensured no single individual or faction can dominate the political landscape.

The Constitution, with its separation of powers among the executive, legislative and judicial branches, serves as a bulwark against tyranny and anarchy alike.

Throughout American history, there have been instances where the wellness of the republic was prioritized over personal or party interests.

George Washington set a selfless precedent by voluntarily stepping down after two terms as president, despite his immense popularity. His decision was rooted in the belief that the republic’s health depended on a peaceful transition of power and the avoidance of any semblance of a monarchy.

During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln’s primary goal was to preserve the Union, even when facing immense pressure from various factions. His Emancipation Proclamation was not only a moral decision but also a strategic one aimed at weakening the Confederacy and strengthening the republic. This exemplified the Founders’ principle that the nation’s wellness trumped individual or sectional interests.

Political parties, while essential to the democratic process, must also operate within the boundaries of this overarching principle. Our two-party system, with its inherent competition, can sometimes lead to a focus on short-term victories rather than long-term national interests. However, the ultimate measure of a party’s success should be its ability to contribute to the country’s wellness.

The survival of the American republic ultimately depends on the civic responsibility of its citizens. Democracy requires active participation, informed discourse, and a commitment to the common good.

Voter engagement, respect for democratic institutions, and a willingness to hold leaders accountable are essential to ensuring that the republic’s sustainability remains the top priority. The wellness of the republic, rooted in the collective aspirations and actions of its people, should always trump the interests of any single person or political party.

With the recent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, and the ceaseless political pressure placed on President Joe Biden to remove himself from the November election (apparently his cognitive concerns and physical frailness only really mattered to party influencers and leaders when his poll numbers were dropping and his perceived electability diminishing), I found myself thinking about the founding principles of America.

When President Biden announced the resignation of his candidacy, he spoke to the importance of preserving our democracy, going forward and not going back, and it being time to “pass the torch to a new generation.”

These are all laudable sentiments that I respect, but they were borne from the very things this republic was meant to diminish: power concentration and partisan-interest.

Just two weeks ago, the president was fully committed to running. He and his team were continually pushing back against calls from the media and political pundits saying he could not win and needed to drop out.

Even though voters across the country cast their vote for the seated president, their democratic wishes have been undone, and their voices silenced at picking their nominee to appear on the ballot at the Democratic National Convention. A party about the people shamefully demonstrated the Democrats’ delegates choice matters less than the elite’s coronation of a successor.

Being a columnist for “Right Here Right Now,” my political persuasion should not be a mystery to the readers. But for me, the Constitution and the principles of our republic will always take precedence over the political will from partisan bodies.

Ron Paul was dismissed as a presidential candidate in 2012 for Republicans, even when his voice would be amplified by the Tea Party movement that many elected Republicans would claim their principles to.

Bernie Sanders was being actively worked against by the DNC as a presidential candidate in 2016 for the Democrats, even though his vote and delegate count was on competitive with Hillary Clinton, because he was “too extreme” for the party.

Now, President Biden claims to be stepping down for the “good of the party and the country” and is getting comparisons to George Washington for his selfless decision.

The difference, though, is George Washington left when people wanted him to stay. President Biden is leaving, even after earning the right to pursue a second term, because his party wanted him gone for their own perceived benefit.

Partisan gamesmanship is nothing new. But, to suggest the forcing of President Biden out of office by donors and political influencers is akin to a selfless moment for the good of the nation appears as nothing more than a party more afraid of losing a political contest than respecting their voters, or the person they voted for.

