Jim de Bree | Pass the Torch: Someone Else for President

When I was growing up, my parents complained about Harry Truman’s lousy presidency. They cited his economic policies, his mishandling of the cold war and the Korean War — specifically the firing of General MacArthur. Indeed, Harry Truman suffered low approval ratings when he left office.

But now 71 years later, history remembers Truman more favorably. He was a president who faced more serious challenges than most presidents and met them head-on. He made difficult decisions, including dropping atom bombs on Japan to end World War II. He led the rebuilding of Europe and Japan, setting the stage for an extended period of American prosperity. He supported civil rights and economic reforms.

Today, President Joe Biden also suffers from low approval ratings. Like Truman, he has faced more serious challenges than any president in recent history. I suspect that 70 years from now Biden will be remembered more favorably for his accomplishments to date.

However, if Biden is re-elected, history may not view him the way it remembers Truman. As challenging as the past four years have been, the president who is elected in November will face even more serious challenges.

As we saw in the recent debate, Biden is aging and apparently lacks the requisite vigor to deal with the coming challenges. While I have a generally favorable view of Biden’s presidency, America needs him to pass the baton to the next generation.

Biden’s recent debate performance will undoubtedly replace Richard Nixon’s 1960 debate presentation as the worst debate execution. Even though Biden was likely sick, he conveyed the impression of a man too old to run the country for the next four years.

Watching the debate saddened me. The incumbent had difficulty completing sentences, looked frail and was unable to challenge the historical embellishments set forth by his opponent.

His opponent, Donald Trump, is another elderly candidate who appeared more vigorous, but made numerous ludicrous statements. He also kept making funny faces throughout the debate. During the debate, a friend emailed me saying, “Trump looks like the Joker. Just because you think Alfred is too old to take care of the Batcave doesn’t mean you replace him with the Joker.”

Neither candidate has an inspiring vision for America’s future. That is why America does not want to see an election between these two candidates.

Unfortunately, the political machinery of our two political parties is constructed to perpetuate sub-optimal candidates.

For years, I have always voted for the lesser of two evils. But in this election I do not see a candidate who is clearly capable of meeting the challenges of the next presidential term.

President Trump enjoyed the first three years of his term without facing a major crisis, then was unable to effectively deal with the pandemic. The 2020 election was a referendum on his presidency. His interference with the transfer of power after he lost the election demonstrates that he is a poor choice for president.

Four years later, the tables have turned and now it is Biden who faces a referendum election. Whoever wins the election will serve a second term as president. In my lifetime, second terms have never been as good as the first.

Many Americans fondly remember Trump because his presidency occurred during the top of the economic cycle. Trump’s situation is reminiscent of Grover Cleveland.

Cleveland was elected in 1884 during a period of economic prosperity, but he lost his bid for re-election in 1888 in what was principally a referendum election. In 1892, he won re-election in large measure because the electorate wanted a return to the prosperous years of his first term.

Unfortunately, economic circumstances had changed, and shortly after taking office in 1893, a severe economic downturn ensued.

We may be on the precipice of another economic crisis, so if Trump is re-elected, his second presidency may resemble Cleveland’s in more than one way.

My big takeaway is that, over the next four years, the next president will likely face issues defining America’s fate for years to come.

We must address crippling national debt; major tax reform will result.

As Baby Boomers age, they will place a greater burden on Social Security, Medicare and housing.

Global nationalism will affect how goods and services are delivered as globalization unwinds.

Artificial intelligence, one of mankind’s paramount opportunities which also is one of its greatest threats, must be managed.

The odds of major war in Europe, the Middle East and Asia are as great as they have ever been.

Unfortunately, the debate indicates that neither candidate seems capable of addressing these issues coherently. It is time to bestow presidential responsibilities upon a new generation.

