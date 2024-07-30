Kipp Mueller | My Work as a Criminal Prosecutor

When I reflect on my time working as a criminal prosecutor, the first thing I think about is the hardest part of the job: meeting the victims.

Every meeting with the victim of a serious crime is heartbreaking. Their lives are often forever changed. Some no longer feel safe in their own homes. Others don’t feel safe in public.

Unfortunately, we aren’t able to turn back the hands of time and change what happened to them. But what we can do — and what should be required of our elected leaders with the power to act — is to prevent the next crime from occurring. We can protect people from becoming tomorrow’s victims.

As a former criminal prosecutor — and as the only candidate running to represent you in the state Senate with actual law enforcement experience — I know what it takes to keep our community safe.

I spent time in two different offices as a prosecutor. First, at the United States Department of Justice, I was in the Consumer Protection branch. There, I prosecuted fraudsters who targeted vulnerable populations. I took on the largest food illness case in American history, helping convict two criminals who fraudulently and knowingly sold food products that were salmonella-positive, causing 22,000 reported cases of salmonella poisoning and nine deaths.

As a county prosecutor, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. I prosecuted criminals who committed heinous, violent and disturbing sex-related crimes against women and children.

Working as a sex crimes prosecutor, I looked some of California’s most violent and disturbed criminals in the eyes as their sentences were handed down.

One case in particular that still sticks with me was a father who had been sexually abusing his own elementary-school-aged daughter. Fortunately, she and his other daughters were brave enough to testify against him and we were able to secure a conviction and put him away for the rest of his life.

In the state Senate, I will take my experience holding violent criminals accountable to do whatever it takes to keep us safe. That means an all-of-the-above approach to tackling crime, whether it’s retail theft, fentanyl distribution, violent crimes, or sex trafficking.

That’s also why I will be supporting Proposition 36 on the ballot this year, which brings some much-needed reform to Proposition 47. It’s my view that we need to set party politics aside and support this proposition for several reasons:

• Cracking down on fentanyl: Having met the parents of victims who died from accidental fentanyl overdose, it is time that we charge fentanyl dealers with murder if they sell their product to someone and the person dies as a result. If someone was selling poison on the street and killed someone, we would charge them with murder. Why wouldn’t this same logic apply to those selling fentanyl?

• Organized Retail Theft: When someone repeatedly steals property, judges should have the discretion to impose felony convictions, regardless of whether the property is worth less than $900. We have to properly deter criminals from repeatedly stealing. Our failure to do so has led to rampant retail theft operations, especially threatening our small businesses.

• Getting People Into Treatment: If we want to ensure people aren’t repeat offenders and help people truly rehabilitate and become contributing members of society, drug treatment for criminals is a key component. Drug addiction in this state has become far too common and we have been too complacent. The best thing to do in order to keep our communities safe in the long term is to help those suffering from addiction kick the habit and rebuild their lives anew.

My position on Proposition 36 makes one thing clear: My loyalty is not to any party or any politician. It’s only to those who I have served throughout my legal career: the people.

As a criminal prosecutor, I formally represented “the people” in our pleadings. As a workers’ rights attorney, I’ve continued to represent everyday people against powerful corporations and special interests. And I plan on representing we, the people, as your next state senator, doing everything in my power to keep our communities safe and preventing crime wherever possible.

Kipp Mueller is a Canyon Country resident and candidate for the state’s 21st Senate District, which encompasses the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among local Democrats.