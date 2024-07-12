Larry Moore | With Apologies to the Bard

The following summary, “Joe Macbeth,” is loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”:

President Joe Biden is again aimlessly wandering through the White House, looking for his slippers, when he enters the cafeteria. Instead of cooks preparing meals, he comes upon three witches stirring a black cauldron while chanting, “Double, double toil and trouble, fire burn and burst Trump’s bubble.” Biden recognizes them as Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton. Astonished, he yells at them, “What in the hell are you doing here? Kamala, you’re supposed to be at the border fixing that problem.” All three witches shush him and chant together, “We made you president in 2020 and it is your destiny to reprise your role in 2024” (Hillary gags).

Joe replies, “But I’m behind in all the polls and my debate with Trump was a disaster.” Before he can say another word, the weird sisters disappear.

Full of awe and confusion, Biden follows his trail of bread crumbs back to the West Wing’s master bedroom, where he finds DOCTOR Jill Biden in front of a mirror, repeating over and over, “Who is the fairest of them all?” Upon seeing Joe, she says, “I’m glad you found your way back this time.” She reaches over and pats him on the head, much like a child. “That’s mommy’s boy. That’s a good Joey.” In the course of a few minutes, Biden describes his bizarre encounter with the witches. DOCTOR Jill chides him by asking, “Have you been in Hunter’s stash again?” But Joe persists, insisting his story is true. DOCTOR Jill now has an ambitious smile on her face. “This is a good omen. It is our destiny to become king and queen … I mean president and president. I will do anything to make that happen. But first we’ve got to get rid of that usurper, Trump.” (Thinking ominously.) “I say we cast out an olive branch and invite Donald and Melania to the White House for an intimate dinner, just the four of us.”

Later that night, DOCTOR Jill has a disturbing vision. “Is this arsenic which I see before me?”

If you know the Bard’s play, you know that things do not go well for Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. Arrogance, ambition and pride get in their way.

Just sayin’.

Larry Moore

Valencia