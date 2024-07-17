Lois Eisenberg | In Praise of Fauci

It’s time to thank Dr. Anthony Fauci for saving millions upon millions of lives.

Dr. Fauci is an immunologist. He worked for the National Institute of Health, and was the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci played a key role in diagnosing and treating a number of contagious illnesses, two of which were AIDS and COVID-19. He was involved in the handling of the outbreaks of the West Nile Virus and Ebola. Dr. Fauci in 2001 took a lead role in combating the menacing anthrax situation when it was being mailed to various people.

He was the recipient of the National Medal of Science in 2005 and was awarded the Medal of Freedom in 2008 by George W. Bush for his work on AIDS.

With all theses accolades for Dr. Fauci, nothing could have prepared him for the chaotic and very strange actions of the Trump era.

Dr. Fauci had to constantly deal with (people) who said COVID-19 was a hoax.

He said, and I quote, “I had to tell the truth to the American people.”

So many deaths should have never had happened and likely would not have happened had the right agenda been set by the highest levels of government for the promotion of proper health principles and practices right from the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All the wrongdoings during the COVID-19 epidemic were on Donald Trump’s watch.

Again, it’s time to thank Dr. Fauci for saving millions upon millions of lives, and to praise Dr Fauci for his relentless dedication and his endeavours in combating infectious diseases.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia