Mildred (Millie) Hubert | Democrats: The Party of Groups

Per our Constitution and our electoral process, we vote for our politicians to work for the common good of all citizens of the United States of America. The Democrat Party is only interested in certain groups.

First, they championed unions – better working conditions and better wages. Good. Unions then donated heavily into the Democrat Party coffers. Unfortunately, workers began to do shoddy work as they were guaranteed jobs under union contracts. The auto industry is the prime example of this, and Americans stopped buying American products. Remember how the government had to step in and bolster companies like GM and Chrysler that were going bankrupt? Currently worker unions aren’t in favor with the Democrat Party. Is it because we are becoming a more tech-savvy country and American workers are not donating as much to the Democrat Party? Teacher unions are now the mainstay of donations to Democrat politicians’ coffers and votes.

Second: Women’s rights – equal pay for equal work. Good. Then women’s lib took hold. No more housewives staying home as the caretaker of the family. That woman is looked down upon. Yes, many women can do just as good (or better) of a job as men. As time went on and as more women were working outside the home, becoming pregnant became a problem. Enter Planned Parenthood, ostensibly to distribute contraceptives to underprivileged women. After Roe v. Wade was overturned, they became the primary source for abortion and our Democrat Party said it is best for women’s health (really?). Now the abortion industry is thriving and Planned Parenthood, some hospitals and doctors are getting rich. Democrat states like California are encouraging women to come to their state for an abortion. California taxes are paying for their way here, paying for their hotel room, and paying for their abortion.

Third: Black Lives Matter. The Democrat Party was quick to champion this one in order to get votes. Of course, Black lives do matter, but so does every other skin color. “Defund the police” was their motto. Soon, in Portland, Oregon, a whole area became the encampment of lawless (protesters). Many Democrat mayors did defund their police force only to find out that it did not help Black lives at all. Lawlessness prevailed. Two of the founders of Black Lives Matter were buying lavish millionaire houses with the money donated to help Black people. Where is the common good in supporting this organization?

Third: The LGBT community. OK, let gay couples have a legal marriage, then they will also have to get a legal divorce, the same as heterosexual couples. Soon, however, the Democrat Party began championing everything about the gay lifestyle. The woke policy was being thrust upon all Americans. To accommodate transgender people, they advocated that we should not use “he” and “she” pronouns. We should not have women’s and men’s bathrooms. Transgender men are now allowed in women’s bathrooms. They are allowed to compete in women’s sports. How can this be when biologically they still have a man’s body no matter how many hormones they take? The sexual lifestyle is being taught to third graders in schools. Parents’ rights to know what our children are being taught in schools are challenged by Democrats. The teachers unions are encouraging our students who feel they are have been born the wrong gender in the wrong body to change their names at school to whatever they feel their gender is. Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed into law that schools cannot notify parents of this. Our libraries have books explaining this lifestyle to all ages. Drag queens are presenting their sexual performances in all kinds of venues – state Senates, professional baseball fields, military bases, and more. Where is the common good?

Fourth: Illegal immigrants. The Democrat Party is allowing millions of undocumented people from all over the world to come into this country through our southern border. In some places like New York City and Washington, D.C., they are depleting their social services resources. They have had to put veterans and the homeless back onto the streets in order to accommodate them. True, Texas has been busing immigrants to them and to other so-called sanctuary cities. Yes, we should allow immigrants into this country, but in an orderly way. These immigrants are taking resources made for the benefit of American citizens. Where is the common good?

There is one group that the Democrat Party is neglecting: the American middle class. You know, the ones who go to work every day to take care of their families. The ones who pay their bills and save money to buy a house and/or to send their children to college. But, most importantly, the ones who pay taxes to fund our government, which should be using this money for the common good.

Mildred (Millie) Hubert

Santa Clarita