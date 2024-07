People who were not in the military, and even some who were, often confuse the actual names of the individual branches, and the most frequent mistake is when everyone is referred to as “soldiers.” Soldiers are members of the U.S. Army. All the other branches with their proper names are as follows:

• U.S. Marines: Marines.

• U.S. Navy: Sailors.

• U.S. Air Force: Airmen.

• U.S. Coast Guard: Coast Guardsmen.

• U.S. Space Force: Guardians.

