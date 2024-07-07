Rob Kerchner | Overlooking the Evils of Marxism

For their crimes Nazis are routinely — and appropriately — denounced by everyone, including leftists, who eagerly ignore the even worse crimes of Marxists.

But it’s not just leftists who ignore the historical atrocities and patent dangers of Marxism. Practically everyone does, including its wokester DEI rebrand, which simply replaces “class” with “race” to produce racial/cultural Marxism out of economic Marxism.

When you stop to think about it, after killing a hundred million people, it’s astonishing that Marxism is still taught in our universities to this very day. What would it take? Two hundred million?

Who would tolerate college classes that taught Nazism? Even if it were rebranded Nazism — who would stand idly by?

Rob Kerchner

Valencia