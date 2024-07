It’s interesting that you can have an approval rating, as reported in The Signal, of 80-plus percent and still lose your job. Usually that would get you a bonus.

The College of the Canyons board comes in at about 43%, and those unhappy with COC come in at 19%. Seems like the tail is wagging the dog.

Not to mention only three members were present to vote, in private, to remove the chancellor (Dianne Van Hook). I truly hope there is a good explanation for this.

Sandy Cassidy

Valencia