‘The Little Mermaid’ swimming into Performing Arts Center 

News release

Disney’s classic love story “The Little Mermaid” returns to Santa Clarita this weekend with the Santa Clarita Regional Theater’s stage production at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

“This iconic story is so wonderful because it speaks to people of all ages,” director TimBen Boydston said in a news release. “It is fun, funny and has fabulous music, terrific dancing and a heartfelt story. Escape the summer heat and dive under the sea with your family, friends and the whole neighborhood.”

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Featuring music by Alan Menken, this production is based on the original animated film from 1989, which won the Academy Award for “Best Original Score” and “Best Original Song.” Songs include “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

This show, which is appropriate for all ages, plays eight times starting Saturday and running through Aug. 11. Tickets and information are available at canyontheatre.org/thelittlemermaid or call 661-799-2702. Prices are $15-32 for adults and $10-29 for seniors and juniors.