The Story of California’s Sectional Couch Manufacturer Nobody Knows (Yet) 

Americans are spending more than ever on improving their home. Every piece of furniture and decor matters, from the perfect floors to the elegant accent pieces that complement your style. This rule is especially true of one of the most functional and well-used places in any home – the living room couch. Without the right couch, the whole room feels at-odds, and it can be difficult to find satisfaction in your space.

A custom-made sectional couch is a surefire way to ensure your couch meets your style, size, and durability needs. While they may be more expensive than their big-box store competitors, a custom couch is a lifelong investment you can enjoy for years. The best sectional couches are made from high-quality materials and designed to be as comfortable as possible.

Mass-produced furniture comes with a low cost, but often at the expense of durability and craftsmanship. When looking to bring a bit of California style into your home, you’ll usually be locked into just a handful of options in a small color range. Frustratingly, most big-box store couches are shipped from overseas as well.

Finding just the right couch for your unique sense of style can be difficult, let alone finding a quality American-made piece that can endure daily use by your family. Many people are also choosing to go with custom couches, which only complicates the process further. One Campbell-based company’s mission is to make couch shopping as painless as possible.

DreamSofa offers custom sectionals at a price comparable to many generic options. However, these sectionals are anything but generic—the main draw is the ability to customize the style, size, and fabric. This company’s vision is to allow families across the country to enjoy the feeling of a couch built just for them.

In true California style, DreamSofa redefines comfort and design, one custom order at a time. This innovative sectional manufacturer has risen from humble roots as a brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles to serve so many customers that only an online storefront allows them to keep up with demand. The founders have made it their mission to provide American-made furniture at an affordable price.

When demand for their custom-made work grew to a size so large that the switch to an online-only store made sense, it helped align the company with the goal of giving back to its community through jobs and innovation while serving Americans across the country. Without the overhead a storefront required, the founders were able to put all their focus into creating a company culture of quality.

Now, DreamSofa has a showroom in the heart of Silicon Valley; perfect for the savvy consumer who wants to do in-person research before placing a custom order. Available by appointment only, the showroom is carefully arranged to showcase fabric options, designer styles, and the functionality of their furniture.

DreamSofa’s growth can be explained by its solid business practices and its commitment to delivering American-made custom-made sectionals, sofas, and living chairs. This company makes it easy to enjoy the tastes of Santa Clara County. As an innovative furniture brand, they provide one-of-a-kind pieces that can tie a whole room’s decor together.

DreamSofa began by crafting an experience, not just furniture. Allowing customers to mix and match their style, color, and size preferences quickly won them a local following. Before, custom sectional couches could cost hard-working Americans over $4,000. Yet many of DreamSofa’s models start under $2,500, allowing more families than ever the chance to invest in a lasting piece of furniture.

Fed up with overpriced couches, DreamSofa set out to deliver quality results and has quietly built a reputation for creating some of the most comfortable and durable sectionals in the nation – all from right here in the Santa Clara Valley. By cutting out the middlemen in the process, consumers can receive designer styles without paying any markup.

What sets these sectionals apart is the dedication to quality craftsmanship in a variety of styles suited for the modern home. With each couch made to order, homeowners are offered a unique chance to create seating perfect for their space. DreamSofa’s team of skilled craftsmen appreciates the dedication and hard work that goes into making quality American-made furniture. One of the reasons this company has seen such accelerated growth is its passion for continued improvement.

With materials chosen for durability, style, and function, DreamSofa’s sectionals are made with family life in mind. Many color options are available in cleanable and pet-friendly fabric choices. These sectionals take cleaning tasks off your list rather than add more.

As DreamSofa continues to grow and invest, the quality of its customer experience improves. Seeking to reinvent what it means to order a custom sectional, there’s a focus on customer service. The company has made many strides in turning the painfully long custom-order process into a seamless shopping experience.

Another innovation customers note is the blend of techniques DreamSofa uses to help them envision their custom couch. On their website, you can browse the vast selection of sectional styles and fabric colors, many complete with full images. The process is further broken up into four simple steps: Style, Size, Fabric, and Personalize. This “California approach” to furniture shopping combines the best parts of traditional craftsmanship with modern efficiency.

As more people discover the comfort and quality of DreamSofa, we suspect that this hidden gem will grow to become one of our treasured local brands.

According to research, 70% of Americans prefer American-made products. As more consumers turn toward custom-made furniture to fit their unique spaces, DreamSofa’s business model stands out as a way to invest in quality American-made furniture that will serve your family’s exact needs.

When we shop locally, even in the digital space, we play a key role in supporting our community. DreamSofa’s unique selection of classic, modern, and minimalist designs reflects the tastes of Santa Clara County and offers them on a national scale. These sectionals bring a slice of California innovation into a family’s living room while supporting a growing small business that puts Campbell residents to work.

