Thomas Oatway | Life Imitating ‘Dave’

Joe Biden’s debate performance reminded me of one of my favorite movies, “Dave.” The main character Dave happens to look exactly like the current president, who has suffered a debilitating medical event, cannot continue his term of office, and is being hidden from the public. His presidential advisors concoct a plan to replace the president with “Dave,” an ordinary citizen with no political experience or interest. It all works well until Dave suddenly starts to question some of the policies of the administration, and becomes a nightmare for his handlers.

In the case of Biden, he failed to answer debate questions from the CNN moderators. He stumbled badly on policy, and appeared lost at times. He was unable to fact-check his opponent’s blatant lies and revisionist history. He even got off track on a softball question on abortion, reverting to immigration policy, and then got completely lost. It looked like Biden was unable to respond without his teleprompter. All of this despite his opponent’s failure to answer debate questions, even after repeated prompting. A viewer could reasonably judge that neither of these candidates should ever be employed as a president, or in any other public office.

So where does “Dave” fit in? Well, there must be someone out there who looks remarkably like Biden, one who can answer easy policy questions, and read a teleprompter. That should be good enough for the voters to conclude that he is a much better choice than a convicted felon, with a civil judgment for defamation and 88 other indictments pending. After the election Biden can step down and let his vice president complete his term. Donald Trump can go to jail. The world will survive a serious catastrophe.

I will vote for “Dave,” or even a seriously diminished Biden, as a better alternative Trump.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia