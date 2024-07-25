TMU baseball adds more local talent 

The Master’s University baseball is reloading with numerous talented Santa Clarita Valley players set to join the Mustangs for the 2025 season.

There’ll likely be more signees before the season begins, but four local standouts have already committed to TMU.

Toby Lite brings a big bat and some middle infield defense to the Mustangs. Lite batted .304 in his senior season with the Saugus Centurions and gained all-league honors.

Lite will represent Saugus alongside former Centurion Carson Knapp.

Returning home from Ohlone College is Valencia alumnus Scotty Pieper. The speedy outfielder returns to Santa Clarita after two seasons in Ohlone, where he batted .319. Pieper led Valencia in his senior season with a smoking .421 average at the plate.

Also returning home after another college stint is Canyon grad Tyler DeYoung. The former Cowboy joins TMU after spending time at Hawaii Pacific and the University of Antelope Valley.

Lastly, Aaron Rueda continues his baseball career with TMU after his time with the Gorman Learning Center Lions.

Aaron Rueda signs NLI with the Master’s University. Photo courtesy of TMU athletics.

The Mustangs finished the 2024 season with a 23-19 record and an 8-16 finish in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

The team returns West Ranch alumni Matt Lloyd and GSAC Freshman of the Year, Ryan Shalkevich, former Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals Tommy Gwinn and Ewan Leonard, as well as Hart alumnus Lucas DeSpain.

TMU will have some holes to fill at the plate and on the mound with Ryan Mathiesen, a pitcher and .403 hitter, being drafted by the Houston Astros.