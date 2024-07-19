Tony Maldonado | Seeking Transparency at COC

The following letter was written before the College of the Canyons board of trustees’ July 10 meeting.

As a dedicated constituent, stakeholder, and advocate for positive workplace environments, I am compelled to reach out to you regarding the matters scheduled for discussion in today’s agenda. My concerns are particularly directed toward the opaque deliberations involving Chancellor Dianne Van Hook, the COC workforce, the employee climate survey, and their implications for our broader community. These issues are not isolated; they are interconnected and bear significant weight on the future prosperity of COC and the greater Santa Clarita Valley.

My intent is not to provoke or criticize for the sake of it, but to provide constructive advice on issues that hold profound, far-reaching and enduring impact. In these turbulent times, our resolve must be firm in our pledge to foster a community that benefits all.

The revelations of the COC employee survey have put into words a reality long acknowledged: A segment of our community is grappling with a negative workplace environment. This issue transcends COC, permeating the SCV at large, including the governance of the city of Santa Clarita. As I have recently reminded the public, the failure to address this concern holistically and the absence of a comprehensive action plan are shortcomings that affect us all. To cultivate one of the most effective, efficient workforces in California, we must adopt a strategy of deliberate transparency and community-wide resolution, rather than the current piecemeal, tentative approach taken by our local government bodies, including yourselves.

The private and non-transparent nature of the discussions held by this board represents a missed opportunity to model positive progression. We should be considering the interests of all stakeholders, upholding transparency and striving to create a truly collaborative environment.

I have consistently championed workplaces that ensure equity and tangible conditions for all employees to flourish, both professionally and personally. Such environments are characterized by proactive career development, robust personal growth, open communication, fair compensation and comprehensive benefits. They are free from the fear of retaliation, career threats and other unethical practices by those in positions of authority.

Given the serious nature of the current situation, the evident lack of transparency, and the failure to disclose all pertinent facts and evidence to stakeholders, I find myself unable to endorse any of the agenda items set forth today. Consequently, I must voice my protest against the continuation of these discussions.

In good faith, with a sincere commitment to our community’s long-term well-being, I urge the board to consider the suspension of any precipitous decisions that prioritize fleeting objectives over sustainable solutions.

Tony Maldonado

Canyon Country