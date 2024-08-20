Anna Meeks | A Nominee with Zero Votes

It is amazing to me that the Democrats staged their own coup against Joe Biden to get Kamala Harris installed. And Kamala sure is bold for someone who had never actually even won a primary election.

In 2016, Donald Trump knocked out 11 people in the Republican primary and in 2024 he knocked out six people. Kamala Harris knocked out zero people. She couldn’t even secure her own state in the Democratic presidential primary. Not a single Democrat (or Republican) has voted for this person to run for president in 2024. Not one!

Since she was announced as the choice for Democrats, she has not done one single interview where she has had to answer for her policies. JD Vance did three interviews on Sunday (Aug. 11), including one with extreme left-wing CNN. We have no idea what Kamala is even running on. She has yet to put forward her agenda like Donald Trump did. Her website is completely devoid of any platform. You would have thought this would have been ready to go before her coup. She’s running a basement 2.0 strategy right now, just like Biden did.

Agenda 47 is President Trump’s stated plan while Kamala Harris is telling you that she’s going to make abortion great again (which she cannot do, by the way). She says she is going to reduce inflation, yet Biden-Harris is responsible for it right now. She says she is going to “fix” the border crisis despite being the current border czar now. She says she is going to bring back public safety and go after gangs despite her endorsement of pro-criminal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. She cannot say she is going to work on the fentanyl crisis when San Francisco and other cities have open-air drug markets and when she supported Proposition 47, which stopped the prosecution of drug possession. By the way, she also supported Prop. 57, which made human trafficking a non-violent felony eligible for early prison release.

If she can do all these things on “Day 1,” why make the American people continue to suffer until January 2025? Do it now. Be the great fixer and be the hero the corrupt mainstream Democratic media is falsely making her out to be.

Anna Meeks

Santa Clarita