Ask the Motor Cop | Did you know … Some obscure vehicle laws 

Question: Hi Jerry. A friend of mine said that you can park next to a fire hydrant sometimes. What’s that all about? He was also referring to other strange vehicle code laws. Are there other laws that people might not know about that are not generally violated?

– Ray

Answer: Hi Ray. There are some laws that people laugh at or have never heard of.

The fire hydrant law in question reads as follows: California vehicle code 22514, “No person shall stop, or leave standing any vehicle within 15 feet of a fire hydrant except as follows: (a) If the vehicle is attended by a licensed driver who is seated in the front seat and who can immediately move such vehicle in case of necessity.” If the curb is painted red, the above does not apply.

You cannot smoke in a vehicle whether being driven or parked if there is a person under 18 years of age present in the vehicle.

You cannot operate a motor vehicle while wearing glasses having a temple width of one-half inch or more so as to interfere with lateral vision.

A vehicle may not be driven or moved upon any highway dropping anything other than “clear water or feathers from live birds.” Note: Radiator water is not clear water.

You cannot operate a vehicle with any sound amplification system that can be heard outside the vehicle from 50 or more feet when being operated upon a highway.

The vehicle code says that a unicycle is considered a bicycle.

A person operating a motor vehicle or bicycle may not wear a headset covering, earplugs in, or earphones covering, resting on or inserted in, both ears.

You cannot park a vehicle on a public street with a “for sale” sign displayed. Note: Check local laws. Most cities don’t allow it.

No passenger vehicle shall be operated on any highway with any load extending beyond the line of the fenders more than 6 inches to the right and nothing out on the left side.

No person shall ride in the back of a trailer while being towed unless the trailer is of fifth-wheel configuration. A passenger riding in the fifth-wheel trailer coach must be equipped with an audible or visual signaling device that can be activated to gain attention with the driver. The same applies for a person riding in a camper mounted to a vehicle.

The speed limit of any vehicle with metal tires (wheels) is 6 mph.

No pedestrian (person afoot) shall throw or discharge upon any road or highway or adjoining area, public or private, any cigarette, lighted or non-lighted. Note: This violation is mostly for persons in vehicles but separately includes pedestrians also.

It can go on and on, Ray. Thanks for being a reader and for your question.

Drive safely.

Jerry Schlund, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, is a retired Los Angeles Police Department motor officer with over 24 years riding. He was a certified radar instructor — both laser and doppler — and was instrumental in California vehicle code amendments. He was a traffic school instructor for 25 years. Have a question for the motor cop? Send your questions to [email protected].