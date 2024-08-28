Brian Richards | Democrats Care?

One of the great mysteries in life is how come minority communities in this country vote overwhelmingly for Democrats.

Perhaps a history lesson is in order. Democrats fought against the abolition of slavery. Democrats put Japanese Americans in concentration camps. Democrats were responsible for Jim Crow laws. Democrats filibustered the Voting Rights Act. From 1977 to 1989, a time fairly recent in our past, Democrats had a former Ku Klux Klan leader leading the Senate. Democrats care more about teachers’ unions than they do children. This is evidenced by the abysmal education record in our inner cities that are run by Democrats and have been for decades. Democrats fight against charter schools that may give minority children a decent education that so many others in this country enjoy. Democrats do not care about crime victims, but they sure care about the criminals. As proof I submit bail reform, light or no sentences for criminal behavior, and a host of other pro-criminal policies they have enacted. Our inner cities are going bankrupt because of Democrat policies that allowed 10 or 15 million illegal immigrants in this country. Money that should be going to Americans is now going to illegals for housing, medical, educational and direct cash benefits.

When will enough be enough? When will people see through the façade that Democrats care about minority communities? Instead we have Kamala Harris dumped on us without the benefit of one vote. Not ONE VOTE! She claims she has solutions and will fix these problems on day one. She says this without a hint of irony seeing how she has been in charge for the last 3.5 years. Why isn’t anyone asking her to fix the above problems now, instead of day one? The answer is that she can’t and won’t because they don’t give a damn about you. If you think San Francisco and Baltimore and Detroit and Chicago are doing great, then by all means vote for Democrats. Some may call this the textbook definition of insanity.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch