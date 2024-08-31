Chamber to host election forums 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled Friday to host its Election Watch 2024 Candidate Forums, designed for local business and community members to engage with candidates ahead of the November elections.

The event is scheduled 2-5 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

“This comprehensive forum will bring together candidates from state and local races into a single, dynamic event and includes a meet-the-candidate reception where attendees can engage one on one with the candidates,” said a news release from the chamber. “This year’s forum aims to provide an optimal platform for understanding the diverse business and economic issues that will shape our community’s future.”

The event is open to the community. Admission is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Reservations are available at www.scvchamber.com/events/election-watch-candidate-forums-2024.

The release said the forum will feature the following confirmed candidates, listed alphabetically by last name and election race:

• Patsy Ayala, Santa Carita City Council, District 1.

• Tim Burkhart, Santa Clarita City Council, District 1.

• Patrick Lee Gipson, State Assembly, District 40.

• Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, State Assembly, District 40.

• Kipp Mueller, State Senate, District 23.

• Suzette Valladares, State Senate, District 23.

Additionally, congressional and water board candidates have been invited to join the meet the candidate reception following the forums.

Each candidate will address questions focused on business and economic topics, allowing them to elaborate on their vision and address key issues impacting the SCV and beyond.

“We are pleased to bring together local and state candidates in one forum for our community,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “This forum continues the chamber’s role as the voice of business and its commitment to provide our business and nonprofit community with the important information and insights necessary to navigate the upcoming elections effectively.”