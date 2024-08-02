Christine Flowers | Harris Campaign: Make Abortion Great Again

There is an almost cult-like trope circulating on social media involving Kamala Harris.

There are numerous variations, but it essentially involves stating a few key details about yourself like “I’m a white woman from New Jersey with cats” or “I’m a Jewish woman with two degrees” or “I’m a mother and a grandmother” or even “I’m a stepfather and supportive husband” but they all end with the same not-so-cryptic phrase: “I understand the Assignment.”

The “A” in “Assignment” is usually capitalized, like some code word, as if the writer had just been enlisted in a 21st century Manhattan Project. And it’s very creepy.

Of course, the people who are sharing their version of this trope think they’re cool and somewhat subversive, pretending to be in on a secret that, in all actuality, is the most obvious joke of the campaign cycle: the suggestion that Kamala Harris is the last best hope for women in the upcoming election.

Ever since Joe Biden was forced to withdraw from the race by desperate Democrats who pretended to be blindsided by the current president’s medical incapacitation, his vice president has barged, er, stepped in to assume the mantle for her party.

The voices she hears are from far left Democrats, the pro-Hamas pro-Black Lives Matter pro-Burn It Down wing of her constituency that was having a hard time getting through to the stodgier, slightly more moderate Biden.

And while before the mantra was “we must save democracy,” an obvious dig at Donald Trump, now it has morphed into “Revenge of the Uterus!”

From the moment she stepped before the cameras to ever-so-reluctantly become the de facto Democratic nominee, although that’s still not official, Kamala has made it clear that her primary focus in the campaign would be abortion.

She calls it reproductive rights, but since her goal is to strip human rights from unborn women, that term is laughably albeit tragically inaccurate.

It’s clear that the intention of these latter day Village of the Dem-ed is to create a groundswell of support for the woman who will unleash the kraken of abortion in every village.

That may sound overly dramatic but it pales in comparison to the abortion rights crowd, drunk on their fictitious “Handmaids Tales.”

Having witnessed the reaction of abortion supporters to the overturning of Roe and before that, the masses of women who proudly marched in the streets with knitted vaginas on their heads, I’m not at all surprised that Kamala has found, excuse the pun, fertile ground among these women and their terrified male partners.

For some reason, we are encouraged to believe that the VP is a role model for all women, and that she speaks in our name.

Without any official mandate or referendum, she has been anointed as the voice of American women, chosen to save democracy by saving the right to what Erica Jong colorfully wrote about as the Zipless You-Know-What in her legendary novel “Fear of Flying.”

I call it Fear of Consequences.

And that is the great hypocrisy of the Assignment. There is no desire to create a democratic society where all voices are heard, least of all those who are as yet unborn.

This is a campaign to impose some bizarre groupthink on women, whipping us into submission if we don’t accept the radical abortion rights agenda of the far fringe left.

Kamala Harris does not represent women.

She represents a select coterie who embraces abortion as the singular and definitive human right of our time. She has been quite clear throughout her career that this is her passion, working to overturn abortion restrictions at the state and federal levels.

One of her most undemocratic acts was as attorney general of California when she co-sponsored a bill to eliminate Crisis Pregnancy Centers, which provide pregnant women with alternatives to abortion.

These centers give financial and emotional support to women who choose not to terminate their pregnancies, but Kamala — beholden to her donors at Planned Parenthood — was intent on protecting them from the competition. This is just one example of this woman’s crusade to destroy the pro-life movement and neutralize the opposition in a most undemocratic way.

Kamala Harris is not just a woman.

She is a progressive’s Stepford Wife of epic proportions, clicking off all of the boxes to perfection: abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, bail out BLM rioters, eliminate private health insurance, end fracking, end offshore drilling, destroy the protections of Title IX, and the list goes on. She has shown that she’s receptive to all of these things.

But her passion, her Assignment, is to MAGA, Make Abortion Great Again. And she needs to understand that there are many women out here, pro-life women, who refuse to turn in their homework.

And we vote.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times in Pennsylvania. Her column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.