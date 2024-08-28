City to host Business for Arts Conference  

News release

Santa Clarita Arts is scheduled to host the third annual Business for Arts Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway).

This conference is designed to equip artists, creative professionals and nonprofit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries, according to a news release from the city. Creatives of all kinds will have the opportunity to meet fellow artists, potential collaborators and industry leaders.

With professional-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business. Expert speakers in the fields of marketing, branding, pricing and more will take the stage to share their insights, experiences and best practices, the release said.

Attendance is free but space is limited, and participants will receive a complimentary lunch. For more information and to register for the Business for Artists Conference, visit city.sc/BusinessForArtists or email [email protected].