‘Color Crush’ on display at SCAA Gallery 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is showcasing “Color Crush,” now through Sept. 22.

A free artists’ reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall.

“Color Crush” is an art show focused on color created in multiple mediums such as acrylic, alcohol ink, gouache, mixed media, oil, pastel, collage, photography, and watercolor in any subject matter.

“We are super excited to celebrate summer in color with hot hues and cool blues,” 2024 SCAA Gallery chair and artist, Tobi Beck, said in an SCAA news release. ‘“Color Crush’ has everything from bright splashes to bold pops of color through sunsets, ocean scenes, flowers, fruit, wildlife and abstracts. This show is a color lover’s dream.”

Cocktails and appetizers will be served at the reception on Saturday. The event will also feature live music and a live demonstration by artist Jose Barba.

Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The next SCAA Gallery show, “Dark, Odd and Mysterious,” is scheduled to will run Oct. 4-27 with the opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.