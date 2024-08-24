Denise Lite | Reflections on Watching Dems’ Convention

As I watched the Democratic National Convention on CNN, a couple of things have struck me as particularly odd.

Here are some oddities I noticed.

• Freedom. Freedom seems to be an interesting “catch phrase” for the Kamala Harris campaign and Democrats. “Freedom” is the word below her Obama-esque campaign photo by the same artist.

The party that mandated lockdowns, mask mandates for children as young as 2 years old and experimental vaccines or risk job loss is the party of freedom? The party that closed churches, excluded people from visiting elderly parents in nursing homes and suggested not sharing holidays with family is the party of freedom? The party that wants to ban gas stoves and mandate electric cars is the party of freedom? The party that hates home school and the Second Amendment is the party of freedom? The party that essentially mandates the use of certain language and pronouns and yet bans “misinformation” is the party of freedom? I just can’t reconcile a slogan versus real life.

• Our daughters’ safety. This one is a real head scratcher. The DNC shill speakers and candidate Harris have spent a lot of time talking about our daughters’ “safety.” Safety to seek abortions is a big one. Never in my wildest dreams would I think the Democratic Party would celebrate and champion a mobile abortion clinic outside their convention.

With the assistance of the mobile clinic at the DNC Convention, are the female babies murdered this week via “medication abortions” “safe”? No, they are dead. But I digress. Our daughters and granddaughters need a closed and well-regulated border to be safe. Remember Jocelyn Nungaray? Laken Riley? Rachel Morin? They deserved safety on the streets in their hometowns and so do we all in American cities.

Our daughters and granddaughters need their restrooms protected from potential predators for their safety. Our daughters and granddaughters need to be safe and compete in sports against other women and not men. If Democrats are truly the party of safety, they would focus on these more far-reaching safety concerns over abortion.

Speaking of safety, I find it curious at best that the DNC had a fenced-off perimeter around the convention center and required attendees to have identification to enter for everyone’s safety, but yet we don’t have those same security precautions at our southern border where it is estimated that over 12 million illegal aliens (the term used in Section 8 of the United States Code §1325) have entered the country during the Biden-Harris administration. Are members of the Democratic Party more important than the rest of us? (And don’t write in to The Signal and claim Republicans won’t support a border bill. Use executive order if you want a secure border like President Donald Trump did).

• Donald Trump. It appears that Donald Trump and their hatred of him is Harris’ only “platform.” Have you ever heard of the term “divide and conquer”? That is the Dems’ strategy right now. They need to pit Americans against one another and they need voters to hate Donald Trump more than they hate inflation. They need Americans to hate Donald Trump more than the fentanyl and drugs that have flooded onto our streets, open borders, the possibility of nuclear war, the homelessness epidemic, rising gas prices, the coverup of Joe Biden’s mental unfitness for three years, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Ukraine-Russia war, record-high consumer debt, and jailing of grandmas sitting outside abortion clinics praying.

According to the Wall Street Journal, President Trump was mentioned 147 times on the first day of the convention versus the southern border being mentioned a mere eight times, crime six times and inflation a whopping three times. On day two of the DNC, President Trump’s popularity continued to soar with 60 mentions, and on day three, 94 mentions.

Americans are suffering with high gas and grocery prices and inflation gets three mentions on Day 1? Seems like they have completely disregarded hard-working Americans who now have to work two or three jobs in order to afford what they could have easily afforded under President Trump.

According to ABC7Chicago.com, there were 30 shootings and five murders in Chicago on the weekend immediately before the convention. Yet, crime is a mere afterthought to the Democratic Party whose leaders champion defunding the police. Vice President Harris actually said in her speech, “It is outdated, wrong and backward to think more police creates more safety,” while the Convention Center had wall-to-wall cops protecting it inside and outside. Hypocrisy much? Even the cover of the New York Post called the Democratic Convention an “Act” and had a cover photo depicting Oscars being awarded to Harris, Biden and Pelosi on its Aug. 23 cover.

The only conclusion one can make is that Vice President Harris cannot talk about issues she is running on and can only talk about WHO she is running against. Contrast this against the Republican Convention where President Joe Biden was only mentioned two times in all four days combined!

I haven’t added it up, but it seems as if President Trump was mentioned more at the DNC than Vice President Harris. Talk about “weird.”

Now in fairness, I can understand why the Dems don’t address the economy, the southern border or rising crime. All are insanely bad and if only there was someone who could fix it TODAY rather than waiting for “day one.” I mean Vice President Harris has been in office for the last 3.5 years and is in office NOW, yet she is going to wait and fix all the damage she and her fellow Democrats caused four months from now on Jan. 21, 2025? Makes no sense!

Seeing and hearing the opposing party’s viewpoints and wholesale lack of substantive policy is absolutely essential to provide context and contrast in order to gain clarity. That is why I watched the convention on CNN, but will be voting for the candidate(s) who actually demonstrate that freedom, security and our collective well being are more than useless platitudes.

Denise Lite is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.