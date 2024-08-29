Denise Lite | Thankful to Live in the SCV

I have the pleasure of driving to the Antelope and San Fernando valleys several times per month.

Without fail, I am always struck by the amount of trash, dilapidated RV’s lining valley streets, tents down major thoroughfares, homeless sleeping on bus stops and publicly pooping on public sidewalks. Also, without fail, I simultaneously feel immense gratitude for my home here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Moving here 15 years ago was the best decision I have made. We all owe a collective debt of gratitude to our past and present city managers, City Council members and numerous nonprofits who all help this community thrive.

We have wide streets, beautiful parks and trails, vast open space, plenty of sports fields and dog parks, easy access to the trains and hundreds of locally owed small businesses where we can go in and be treated like friends.

I think it’s important to write good things and recognize how good we have it here compared to most of the rest of Southern California. So, thank you to all of you who have made and continue to work making SCV great!

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita