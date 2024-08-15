Gary Davidson | Racist? Who’s Racist?

The word racist seems to be used a lot lately. It might be best to start with a real definition. According to my dictionary, racism means: 1) belief in or a doctrine asserting racial differences in character, intelligence, etc., and the superiority of one race over another or others: racist doctrine also, typically, seeks to maintain the supposed purity of a race or the races. 2) any program or practice of racial discrimination, segregation, etc., specifically such as a program or practice that upholds the political or economic domination of one race over another or others. 3) feelings or actions of hatred or bigotry toward a person or persons because of their race.

At least his is what my Websters New World College Dictionary, fourth edition, copyright 2001, says about racism.

In my opinion, there are some societal and cultural issues that are disproportionately evident in some sections of our Black communities: poor reading and math skills among students in inner-city schools; higher youth unemployment rates among young Black men, especially in inner cities; higher rates of incarceration; higher rates of death by violence.

Can we agree that there are societal and cultural issues that need to be addressed in an effective manner that is fair to all citizens? Too often I witness attempts to acknowledge and discuss an issue cut short with the handy interjection of “Racist!” applied to the idea or the person proposing the idea. That precludes much intelligent further discussion. What a shame. Improving an unacceptable situation only becomes more difficult when the conversation is so easily stigmatized and tossed into the VOID bin. Real racist policies, programs and attitudes must be consigned to the VOID bin, but in today’s discourse we have a greatly expanded and inaccurate understanding of the meaning of the word “racist.”

Recently during interviews with Black journalists Donald Trump said that illegal immigrants into the U.S. were “taking Black jobs.” No high marks here for eloquence. Crude, impolitic, possibly insensitive – yes. Racist – no. If you disagree with my take, what aspect of the above definition do you see this encompassing?

Does anyone disagree that a disproportionate number of unskilled jobs are the only jobs available to minorities in the U.S.? High among those being young Black men? What jobs in the U.S. will unskilled illegal immigrants fill when they are permitted to work? Is Donald Trump terribly wrong in stating that the many jobs available to young unskilled Black men will be taken by people entering the country in violation of our laws? The point is the Black community will suffer when young Black men can not find work because many otherwise available jobs will be taken by illegal immigrants. True or not true?

That these are “Black jobs” is unfortunate. It is a symptom of several causes. But pretending that the current situation does not exist precludes meaningful discussion or the problem and improvement of the situation. We want all of our citizens to be given a good education by which means they enter society prepared to contribute and thereby earn progress for themselves. Learn, work, advance, accumulate wealth. It was once the American way.

A disproportionate percentage of Black citizens populate the lowest economic strata of the U.S. Why? Because Black citizens are generally less educated. Why? Because inner city/public schools do not impose the discipline and academic rigor needed to ensure the attainment of basic skills. Why?

Because of well-meaning but misguided government programs that institutionalize dependence and maintenance of the status quo rather than progress and improvement toward eliminating the problem.

Gary Davidson

Saugus