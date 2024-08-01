Laurene Weste | Back to School Safety 

“Remember that safety is not a gadget but a state of mind.”

– Eleanor Everet

I hope you all had a fantastic summer filled with fun and memorable moments with family and friends, whether you attended one of Santa Clarita’s amazing events — like the Fourth of July Parade, Concerts in the Park or the Celebrate Series — cooled off at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center or hiked one of the city’s beautiful trails. There were plenty of opportunities to make the most of the season.

As summer ends, a new chapter begins for our children as they head back to school. As children, we can all remember the anticipation of returning to the classroom, ready to learn new things, make new friends and reconnect with old ones. This time of discovery and connection is joyous, with students engaging in enriching activities while developing new skills.

The return to school also means our roads and sidewalks will see increased activity during morning and afternoon commutes. The return of school buses, busy drop-off zones and young pedestrians on our streets necessitates heightened traffic safety awareness. For drivers and students alike, understanding and practicing a Heads Up! approach to traffic safety is essential to ensure a smooth and secure transition back to the classroom. Remember Heads Up! Means looking where you are going and what maybe toward you.

For the many children who walk to school, parents should make sure to travel the path with them beforehand to identify potential hazards and safe crossing points. Teach your children to always use sidewalks where available and to cross streets at designated crosswalks or intersections. Look left, right and left again and make eye contact with drivers before entering a crossing or a driveway. Discourage distractions, such as using mobile phones or headphones while walking.

If your kid enjoys listening to music, remind them to keep the volume low enough to hear drivers and emergency vehicle sirens and to remove headphones when approaching an intersection.

If your children bike to school, ensure they wear a properly fitted helmet and use the correct size bike for your kid’s height. They should ride on the right side of the road, following traffic and traffic signals and signs. Also, use class one bike trails or sidewalks whenever possible. E-bikes have become increasingly popular, but many parents may need to be made aware of the rules of the road for these new rides. For more information on the different e-bike classes, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com/Ebikes.

Back-to-school safety also relies heavily on the parents driving their children to school along with everyday commuters rushing to work. Take particular caution in school zones and anywhere children may be active. Stop and look before making a turn, as a child may only see your vehicle approaching after they enter the crosswalk or driveway. Watch for school zone signs, please obey reduced speed limits and be particularly alert for children who could dart into the street unexpectedly.

Adhere to your school’s drop-off procedures to ensure safety and efficiency while using the designated zones and following the instructions of school staff. Do not double-park or block driveways or fire hydrants. Have children exit vehicles quickly and on the passenger side, where they will be safer. Remember that passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading children is illegal — flashing yellow lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop, while red flashing lights and an extended stop arm signal that children are boarding or disembarking. You may not pass a school bus while the red lights are flashing! Disconnect from distractions—using your cell phone while driving is against the law in California and is punishable by hefty fines.

Back-to-school traffic can be challenging, but we can make a significant difference with our collective effort. Let’s remember to practice kindness and patience, allowing extra travel time to avoid rushing and be considerate of other drivers. A friendly wave or smile can foster a cooperative atmosphere, making our community safer and more pleasant during this busy season.

Parents, students and drivers can all contribute to a safer back-to-school experience by following these safety tips and being mindful of others. Let’s remember, these tips are not just guidelines; they are proven strategies to help ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination. For more information on being a Heads Up! household, please visit SantaClarita.gov/HeadsUp. Here’s to our collective commitment to a safe fall and an even better school year. I hope everyone has an enjoyable and safe summer.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].