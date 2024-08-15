Le Chêne to host murder mystery dinner 

News release

Le Chêne French Cuisine is hosting a murder mystery dinner theater on Saturday, planned as “a memorable night filled with laughter, mystery and intrigue,” according to a news release from the restaurant.

Attendees are invited to play detective with Sharpo, as he guides you through a murder investigation to solve the crime. Professional actors will stay in character throughout the dinner and interact with guests as they work to solve the mystery. Those who solve correctly will be awarded a trophy, and some guests will even have the opportunity to win “Best Performer” if they play along.

The restaurant will serve a four-course dinner paired with two wines, and attending guests will be provided with a choice of main entrée. Participants must check in with the host before finding a seat at one of the large round tables (seats up to 10 guests, so large groups may be seated together if requested).

Prior to dinner, guests can socialize over cocktails while gathering clues for the mystery.

This dinner theater is a prepaid event, and the total price of the show and dinner is $125 per person, including tip and tax. Reservations can be made in person at the restaurant, over the phone, or online through Le Chêne’s website, www.lechene.com/events.

Le Chêne is located in the historic stone building near Agua Dulce at 12625 Sierra Highway, about 8 miles north of Soledad Canyon Road.