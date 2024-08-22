Lou DAlessandro | Feeling the Squeeze

Sometimes I don’t even look at the receipts anymore when I go to the gas station. I just know that whatever the cost is, I’m going to be upset. For the past three years, gas prices and inflation have skyrocketed. From the gas pump to the grocery aisle, we’re all feeling the squeeze.

I wish that politicians in Sacramento understood how we are feeling here.

Rep. Mike Garcia has been one of the only members that I can trust to have my back in Congress. He has been committed to lowering taxes and inflation. The thought of an out-of-touch guy like George Whitesides coming into Congress and raising taxes frightens me. He doesn’t understand what it’s like to have to deal with these prices. I am going to continue supporting leaders like Mike Garcia who demonstrate they understand the challenges we are facing.

Lou DAlessandro

Acton