Medical examiners ID man killed in trash-truck crash 

Officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner have identified the man killed in the collision involving a trash truck and a gold Honda Accord on Friday.

Alberto Hernandez, 21, of Santa Clarita, died of blunt force trauma when the car he was driving collided with a trash truck around 8 a.m. at 17909 Galeton Road in Canyon Country, near Soledad Canyon Road.

Detectives with the Traffic Unit for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were not immediately available Monday morning to answer questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash.

There was no indication whether any arrests were made.

A second person, whose identity has not been released, also was treated for injuries, according to Fire Department officials. The person’s status was not immediately available.

Friday’s death represents at least the seventh death on Santa Clarita Valley roadways in the past two weeks, and the fatalities have been attributed to a number of different causes.

Jack Kidd, 60, of Canyon Country, was found dead July 28 in his white Dodge Ram pickup truck that went over the side of a mountain on Little Tujunga Canyon Road near Mile Marker 5.24.

On Aug. 1, Jesus Castorena, 43, was killed when his RAZR, containing a 13-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman plunged off a nearly 500-foot embankment. Search and Rescue Team members described the survival of the other three as “lucky.”

That same night, Jason Viger, 42, was killed in a single-car crash on Valencia Boulevard, near the Valencia Town Center.

Ceyontay Bell, 24, Isaac Maestas, 22, and Jordan Phillips, 23, all of Bakersfield, were killed Aug. 5 when the 2001 Toyota Avalon they occupied crashed south of Templin Highway, around 4:30 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita is holding its annual Evening of Remembrance later this month that recognizes lives cut short by fatal traffic accidents.

The Youth Grove that hosts the memorial has 119 pillars shaped like cut tree stumps, representing those who died young in crashes, with each inscribed with a plaque bearing the youth’s name.