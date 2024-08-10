Neil Fitzgerald | We Must Rise to the Moment with Leadership

Last month I wrote about President Biden and his health issues and how there appeared to be a coverup.

In the past month, America had undergone many shocks, no more so than the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. This article is being written early and I sincerely hope by the time of publication that nothing else has happened.

I could write an article attacking the Democrats and their new presumptive nominee, Kamala Harris. I could write about how the supposed party of democracy willfully covered up that the president isn’t fit to serve and then pushed forward a new nominee with no primaries and no votes.

Or, I can take the moral high ground and appeal to our better angels and that is exactly what I want every Republican to do.

Our nation is at a crossroads. We can either go down the path of darkness and be further divided or we can look to what unites us and remember that we are One Nation Under God with liberty and justice for all.

We have to ask ourselves as Americans whether the Declaration of Independence still stands. That, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

And we must ask ourselves how we get to a place where a candidate for president is attacked and how we ended up with a peaceful man, indeed a new American hero, dying simply because he went to a political rally.

During an election campaign, it is easy to ramp up the rhetoric. It is easy to play to the crowd. It is much harder to rise above the noise and to focus on being a leader for all Americans and that is what the Republican Party must do from here until November.

How do we do this? By being honest and up-front with the American people about the challenges we face. By being rooted in our communities and by ensuring no one is ignored or left behind.

That is why nominating Sen. J.D. Vance as our vice president candidate is so important. His speech at the GOP convention moved me. Here is a man who came from poverty, who came from a family broken down and riddled with drugs and addiction and who served in the military and put himself through school and became a successful businessman. A man who married the daughter of successful immigrants and a man who always remembers where he came from.

J.D. Vance is an American success story, as is his wife whose parents immigrated here, paid taxes, brought up their children to be proud of this nation and who show that hard work and respect of American values can lead to success.

Republicans must at all times talk about how America should be a land of opportunity. We must at all times talk about how America can be a melting pot of different backgrounds and cultures, united under a common purpose.

We must not go down the path of trying to divide communities. We cannot be putting one community above another. We cannot use the language of envy or of violence. We should let others use the politics of division, of separating groups and communities and division. We should never put one community above another.

We must show that we understand all Americans. We must show that all communities matter. We must show that it doesn’t matter your background, that if you work hard and are active in your community, that your government will support you.

As Republicans we should encourage volunteering. We should encourage free markets. We should encourage free speech. We should be proud that during our primary process we had a robust exchange of ideas. We should focus on policies that help all Americans be successful.

In short, I hark back to my first ever article in The Signal when I talked about Ronald Reagan. It is time for a new shining city on the hill.

It is time for all Republicans to unite, to show all Americans that free markets lead to free people. It’s time to show that a poor child from a broken home can go to a top school, build a career and be successful. It’s time to reject the politics of hate and division.

Simply put, it’s time to Make America Great Again.

Neil Fitzgerald is an international nonprofit leader having served in the U.S., U.K. and globally for various nonprofit and charity boards. He served as a conservative council member in the U.K. and as a campaign manager. “Right Here, Right Now” regularly appears on Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.