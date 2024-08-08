Peggy Stabile | A Taste of Misrepresentations

In his commentary entitled “Where Are We Now” (Signal, July 17), columnist Gary Horton treated our community to a taste of misrepresentations and untruths the likes of which I have never seen in our local media. Designed to exaggerate, sensationalize and distort, Horton did a hit piece on Edel Alonso, a well-known and highly respected educator who has served both our high school and community college districts with integrity, dignity and distinction since 1988. Horton, a man who has never had a conversation with Edel Alonso beyond perhaps a perfunctory “Hello,” and who apparently knows nothing of the innumerable contributions she has made to thousands of our valley’s residents, has attempted to destroy her reputation with unfounded, inaccurate and inflammatory remarks.

Let us take a look at the facts rather than Mr. Horton’s outlandish claims.

1. Edel Alonso does not lead a lynch mob. She has dedicated her life to teaching, counseling and providing students support services to ensure their success. You can be assured that the students she has counseled over the years will be delighted to attest to this factual statement. I know that her math, engineering and science achievement program students, in particular, will readily share the role her guidance has played in their lives as they proudly hold their bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate and medical school diplomas in hand.

2. To state that College of the Canyons’ board of trustees is a “fake leadership mob” is delusional. Anyone who has seen meeting agenda packets that are often inches thick or who has watched board meetings that have lasted up to six hours would know that the board members read and take notes on the content of these agendas. Board discussions are thoughtful and peppered with questions prior to any vote being taken. The members of the board, who are elected by and accountable to constituents in their individual areas, take their leadership positions very seriously.

3. That Edel Alonso would ever consider doing the bidding of any individual or group for her own profit is unfathomable and cannot be dignified by additional comment.

4. Horton continues his rant, snidely stating that Edel has “made her adult life from government-funded positions.” His implication is obvious but, I am sure that Dr. Alonso, and the countless educators who reside in Santa Clarita, would never think that receiving our monthly salaries was something to be ashamed of.

6. Speaking from a point of ignorance once again, Horton accuses Dr. Alonso of not having ever built anything herself but is, instead, “taking personal joy in tearing things down rather than building things up.” Constructing edifices is not the only way things can be built, Mr. Horton. Building character, building courage, building self-confidence and building the foundation of successful careers for thousands of youngsters are just a few of the ways that Edel Alonso has added to the structure of our community.

Though Mr. Horton claims that no actual reasons behind Dianne Van Hook’s leave have been published — she has subsequently retired — he, as an attendee at several recent board meetings, must know that there are laws that prevent Dr. Alonso or any other member of any school or community college board of trustees from discussing personnel issues. With this statement, is he actually encouraging Dr. Alonso to break the law?

The rest of Mr. Horton’s commentary sounds like ridiculous junior high school banter and needs no further attention. All I can ask at this point is that Gary Horton, who has been grossly misinformed, will take the time to get to know Edel Alonso, an honest, ethical, thoughtful, compassionate and transparent human being who has touched all demographics of our community without ever placing herself before others.

Peggy Stabile

Valencia