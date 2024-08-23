Rick Barker | The Truth About Polygraphs

Blog

Letters to the Editor
In re: Thomas Oatway, “Universal Polygraphs?” letters, Aug. 6. 

Polygraphs rely on the person being tested being aware that they are lying, which results in certain physiological responses that the machine reacts to as the person is asked questions. 

I have no doubt that Mr. Oatway, along with many others from both sides of the political aisle, would pass a polygraph test with flying colors because he and they actually believe (what they are saying) to be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth! 

Rick Barker 

Valencia

