Rob Kerchner | The COVID-19 Irony

Our bureaucrats created COVID-19 using our own money, sent to a knowingly unsecured lab in a communist country, ultimately killing millions of people worldwide. Then they denied and tried to hide what they had done. They trampled our freedoms, killed our jobs and businesses, forced an experimental vaccine into our bodies, and illegally censored us with their hamhanded and totally useless response. Next they used that pandemic response to swing an election in their favor. And they borrowed and printed and spent trillions we didn’t have all along the way, inflating our currency and drowning us in debt while enriching themselves and their friends at the public trough.

They did all of this without any apology or recrimination whatsoever.

But the worst part is how many Americans simply went along with all of the above, saying, “Thanks for keeping us safe.”

Rob Kerchner

Valencia