Ron Perry | Medical Insurance for All

Kamala Harris, our illustrious Democratic nominee for president, is pushing for medical insurance for all. Everybody. Including Illegal aliens. Rich. Poor. Everyone! Ah but wait! How about members of Congress? How about the Supreme Court? And most important Ms. Harris, how about YOU and your family? How about it, are you going to embrace it? Are you going to give up your hoity toity, high-falutin, Special just for the Federal Government Top Executives Insurance? Are you going to use second-rate medicines? Are you going to wait in line for surgery because there are too many people ahead of you? Or are you going to fly to some other country to get better care like the Canadians do now?

And let me get this right! I am going to have the same insurance that millions of illegal aliens will have and I will have to pay for that coverage with my taxes where as they will get it free because they are so poor they have to get free housing and free meals, which I also have to pay for.

Now I am no mathematician, but it seems that there are fewer and fewer people paying taxes and that it will probably take a lot more money to pay for this than you could ever collect in taxes. So where are we going to get the money to pay for this? Just print it?

Oh wait, I think I just answered my own question! How many more trillions can we print?

Ron Perry

Canyon Country