Sandy Cassidy | It Wasn’t About the Food Pantries

I would like to clarify for Mr. Rick Barker my letter to The Signal dated June 26, regarding the $5.1 million cut to the senior meals program. My letter referenced the article in The Signal of the cuts affecting the meals at our community Senior Center and did not mention anything about food pantries.

The people receiving meals at our senior community centers should not have the state budget balanced by taking meals from this segment of society.

Perhaps Mr. Barker should refer to the article in The Signal I referenced for more information.

Sandy Cassidy

Valencia